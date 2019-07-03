Bar Council of Tamil Nadu all set to have an elected body soon

An election tribunal of the Bar Council India (BCI) has finally cleared the decks for an elected body of 25 advocates to administer the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) which is being managed by a special committee since 2017 despite the elections held on March 28 last year and results declared on September 22.

The newly elected members could not assume office due to an order passed by the Supreme Court restraining them from doing so until the disposal of as many as 21 complaints of alleged irregularities by the election tribunal which on Tuesday rejected all the complaints and directed BCI to proceed with notification of results.

The tribunal comprised of former Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court V.K. Gupta, former Gujarat High Court judge Deepak K. Trivedi and former judge of Uttarakhand High Court B.C. Kandpal and it arrived at the decision to reject all complaints after hearing one of the 21 complainants and senior counsel R. Balasubramanian representing BCI.

None of the other complainants appeared for the final hearing on June 30 in New Delhi, it said. Breaking down the complaints into six main issues, the tribunal rejected the primary allegation of some ballot boxes not having been sealed properly. It held the complainants had failed to submit adequate materials to substantiate the allegation.

It also rejected the allegation of some Returning Officers having been forced to resign and changed at the instance of the BCI. The tribunal pointed out that as many as three retired judges of the Madras High Court had resigned from the post of Returning Officer voluntarily and therefore the allegation levelled against BCI was wholly unfounded.

In so far as the third allegation of 723 votes having been declared invalid initially but subsequently taken into account, the tribunal said, it was done on the basis of reports submitted by two Assistant Returning Officers after physical verification of the ballot boxes. Further, it was nobody’s case that revalidation of those votes had materially affected any candidate, it added.

The election tribunal also gave a clean chit to senior counsel S. Prabakaran, who was also the co-chairman of BCI, of having exerted undue influence in the election process. It also did not find anything wrong in the Returning Officer having chosen to appoint advocates as polling officers in Chennai though retired judicial officers were given the job in other districts.

“Without levelling any allegations of any type against any specific or named advocate, simply saying that the appointment of advocate was bad in comparison to the appointment of retired judicial officers is a very harsh statement. One cannot be allowed to urge that advocates as a class are not dependable persons for the discharge of election related duties,” the tribunal observed.

Further, it refused to buy the argument that around 10,000 advocates could not have voted in Chennai when only around 3,000 were practising in the High Court as well as civil courts. “If the names of these 10,000 odd people were on the electoral rolls and if they were eligible to caste their votes, one cannot find fault with these people voting in such large number,” it said.

The tribunal’s verdict would pave way for the elected candidates P.S. Amalraj, R.C. Paul Kanagaraj, S. Prabakaran, R. Viduthalai, K. Balu, G. Mohana Krishnan, V. Karthikeyan, K.R.R. Aiyyappamani, J. Priscilla Pandian, N. Marappan, M. Velmurugan, D. Selvam, R. Arunachallam, R. Ayyavoo, B. Ashok, K. Kathiravan, R. Sivasubramanian, M. Varadhan and G. Thalaimutharasu to take charge.

Advocates K. Chandramohan, C. Murugan alias Srimurugaa, A. Kothandam, D. Saravanan, T. Michael Stanis Prabhu and M. Rajendhra Kumar would also be taking charge after which they shall elect one among themselves as the chairperson of BCTNP.