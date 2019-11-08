Bar Council lodges complaint against law graduate, lawyer

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) has lodged a police complaint against a law graduate, an advocate and another individual for attempting to influence its members and having collected bribe money by misusing their names to get the graduate enrolled as an advocate in the council.

According to the complaint initiated at the instance of K. Balu, chairman of the Enrolment Committee of BCTNP, the application of one B. Vipin, 59, of Villivakkam in Chennai was rejected by the council since he had undergone law degree between 2015-18 while serving in the Southern Railways.

The applicant did not relent and instead appeared to have paid bribe money of ₹25,000 to a lawyer and his accomplice who had promised to get him enrolled by exercising their influence with the Bar Council members.

After making such payment, the applicant continued to pressurise the members to enrol his name.

Irked over his attitude, BCTNP chairman P.S. Amalraj asked the council’s secretary C. Raja Kumar to lodge a police complaint against all the three individuals.

Accordingly, a First Information Report was registered against the trio in the High Court police station and the prime accused was picked up for the investigation.