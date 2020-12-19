Banyan co-founder presented with ‘Faces of Exchange Award’

CHENNAI

19 December 2020

U.S. Consulate holds virtual event

Vandana Gopikumar, co-founder, the Banyan and the Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health, was presented with the ‘Faces of Exchange Award’, to mark the 80th anniversary of the International Visitors’ Leadership Programme (IVLP) of the U.S. Department of State, at a virtual programme on Friday.

The U.S. Consulate General in Chennai commemorated the anniversary of the IVLP exchange programme through a discussion forum.

The U.S. Department of State recognised 80 accomplished IVLP alumni, as part of the ‘Faces of Exchange’ initiative, with a focus on their leadership and the impact of their exchanges on the global community.

Sensitive subject

During the virtual programme, U.S. Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin congratulated Ms. Gopikumar for her efforts and leadership in addressing the challenges of a sensitive subject and enabling many individuals with mental health issues in India to reintegrate into society. She also recalled prestigious IVLP alumni, including former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Morarji Desai.

Earlier, N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Publishing Group, lauded Ms. Gopikumar for her inspirational leadership and also for the way an organisation, founded on a rented premises, stabilised and diversified into an institution with a strong science-based approach.

Exchange programmes like IVLP was a privileged opportunity for the people to carve out their future, he said.

Receiving the award, Ms. Gopikumar said, “This is a symbol of all that our organisations and countries stand/should stand for — justice, inclusive development, and equitable growth.” She recalled the journey of the Banyan, addressing mental illness issues, and how IVLP helped understand the severity of issues in both the countries and the need to impact the policy.

Ms. Gopikumar is one of two recipients from India. The other recipient, Sunitha Krishnan, is the founder of Prajwala, a non-governmental organisation in Hyderabad.