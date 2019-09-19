Banner culture should be eradicated, says Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said he was of the opinion that the culture of erecting banners should be eradicated from politics.

He was speaking to journalists after visiting the parents of Subasri, who was killed in a road accident in Chennai last week after a banner fell on her.

“I cannot forget her father’s words emphasising that the banner culture should be brought to an end and his daughter should be its last victim. Though we have offered some financial assistance, the family has gone through a great ordeal. The DMK will stand by them,” he said. Mr. Stalin handed over a cheque for ₹5 lakh to Subasri’s family.

The DMK leader said that immediately after he became the working president of the party in 2017, he had called upon party cadre not to put up posters and cut-outs without obtaining permission from the police.

“But the ruling party has erected banners and posters all over the place, in violation of the Madras High Court’s order,” he alleged.

“We have filed an affidavit in the Madras High Court, stating that we will not put up posters and banners without permission,” Mr. Stalin noted.