Banned tobacco products worth ₹2 crore seized from godown in Chennai

Police on Friday seized 15 tonnes of banned tobacco products from a godown on the outskirts of the city and arrested four suspects in connection with the illegal storage of the products for the purpose of selling.
The State government has the banned sale of gutka, pan masala and chewable food products that contain tobacco and nicotine as ingredients in Tamil Nadu. Frequent raids have been conducted on godowns and outlets, which sell the banned products.
Following information about the storage of tobacco products from the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit (Crime), the police raided a godown in SIDCO, Kattur, Thirumullaivoyal and recovered 15 tonnes of tobacco products from there. Two vehicles were seized and the premises were sealed.
Police arrested M. Balaji, 27 of Karanodai, R. Ranjith Kumar Yadav, 27 and Babu Lal Yadav, 40 of Uttar Pradesh. Further investigations are on. This is a major seizure in recent days. The seized goods are valued at more than ₹2 crore, police said.
