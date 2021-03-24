Banned tobacco products seized in Thiruninravur

The police on Tuesday seized 225 kg of banned chewable tobacco products from two traders in Thiruninravur.

Following a tip-off on the movement of contraband, a special team intercepted an autorickshaw near Gandhi Statue on CTH Road.

On searching the vehicle, the police recovered 225 kg of chewable tobacco products, such as gutkha and pan masala. They arrested the driver, Augustin, 38, and Murugadass, 48, of Thiruninravur.

Ganja seller nabbed

Meanwhile, personnel from the R.K. Nagar police station on Tuesday arrested Mohammed Yusuf, 30, of Tondiarpet, for possessing 1.2 kg of ganja and other narcotics for the purpose of selling.