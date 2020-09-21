‘Banks cannot deny copy of statements to borrowers’

The Debts Recovery Tribunal, Chennai, has ruled that banks cannot deny copy of account statements to customers even in cases where the borrower has discharged the debt or defaulted.
“Every customer of a bank is entitled to have copies of their statement of account(s) from the banker and the bank is under contractual obligation to furnish it. Maybe the bank is entitled to charge for the copies but it cannot deny the right to have a copy by virtue of the contract of lending entered between the bank and the customer,” said N.V. Badarinath, presiding officer, Debts Recovery Tribunal-I, Chennai, in his order.
The verdict was in the case of NPT Offset Press Pvt. Ltd., an MSME, and the State Bank of India.
As per court records, the Debts Recovery Tribunal had directed NPT Offset to pay ₹16.35 crore due to SBI. Later, both the parties agreed for a one-time settlement for about ₹2.62 crore. NPT Offset had then moved the tribunal, seeking to acquire its bank statements.
The tribunal rejected the bank’s plea that the firm was precluded from demanding copies of its account statements having accepted the one-time settlement.
When a borrower had accepted and complied with the one-time settlement scheme promoted by the bank, it could not be said that the borrower was debarred from asking for their account statements, it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath