Bank officers’ federation stages protest

Members of the All India Nationalised Banks Officers’ Federation staged a demonstration at the Canara Bank circle office in the city on Monday as part of the nationwide two-day strike opposing the Union government’s budget proposal to privatise two public sector banks.
Perils of privatisation
About 250 members participated in the demonstration. G.V. Manimaran, the federation’s general secretary, urged the participants to create awareness on the perils of privatisation among customers.
Pointing out the benefits of nationalisation, he said deposits of the banks had grown manifold in the past five decades. Public sector banks still command more than 70% of the market share in the banking system.
Some demands of the federation include medical insurance to retired employees on a par with serving employees, allocation of staff welfare fund based on profits and additional increment to probationary officers as being paid by the State Bank of India.
Besides updating pension for retired employees as per the Reserve Bank of India formula, it also wanted reimbursement of hospitalisation expenses to officers of all banks in line with the SBI.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath