Bank manager dies in road accident near Madhavaram 

December 03, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 41-year-old bank manager died after he was knocked down while returning home on his motorcycle in Madhavaram on Friday night.

The police said the victim was identified as Vivek Sukumar, 41, who was a resident of Vilangadupakkam near Madhavaram and was working with a private bank on Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai. The accident occurred when a tipper lorry knocked him down. Passersby rushed him to Government Stanley Hospital where he died.

Traffic Investigation Police, Madhavaram, arrested the lorry driver Srinivasan.