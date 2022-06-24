Bank manager dies as huge tree falls on her car in K.K. Nagar 

Residents blame the tree fall on digging of the ground near it for stormwater drain work

Workers removing the debris of the tree which crashed on a car at Lakshmanasamy Salai in K.K. Nagar on Friday killing one of the passengers. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Residents blame the tree fall on digging of the ground near it for stormwater drain work

A 57-year-old bank manager was killed, her sister and driver were injured when a huge tree fell on the car they were travelling in K.K. Nagar on Friday evening. The ground around the tree had been dug up for stormwater drain work.

The bank manager has been identified as Vani Kabilan, 57, manager of Indian Overseas Bank and a resident of Porur. At 5 p.m, the tree crashed when she was travelling in the car with her sister Ezhilarasi, 52, of Nerkundram. They were sitting in the backseat. The car was driven by Karthik.

They were proceeding from Lakshmanaswami Road to P.T. Rajan Road. Suddenly, a huge tree on the roadside crashed on their car and the sisters were trapped inside. The driver managed to get out of the car by opening the door. The local residents rescued Ezhilarasi from the car. Vani, who was grievously injured, could not be saved as she was trapped inside, the police said.

The local people said the huge tree fell due to the earth being dug up near it for stormwater drain work.

The police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot and removed the fallen tree. The injured were sent to ESI Hospital in K.K. Nagar while the body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

A senior police officer said: "We have registered a case for accidental death. Investigation is on to ascertain the cause."

The uprooted tree lying near the stormwater drain under construction. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A senior official of the Greater Chennai Corporation, based on the investigation carried out by the Regional Deputy Commissioner (Central) at the accident spot, said no construction activity had been taken up for the stormwater drain in the past one week.

The falling of the tree had no connection with the drain work as the digging had been stopped 10 ft. away from the tree, he said.