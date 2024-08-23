GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bank manager deposes in money laundering case against Senthilbalaji 

Published - August 23, 2024 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A bank manager on Thursday deposed before the Principal Sessions Court in connection with the trial against jailed DMK MLA and former minister V. Senthilbalaji in a money laundering case filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED). 

Mr. Senthilbalaji has been facing the case booked by ED in 2021 under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act that arose from three cases filed by Central Crime Branch of Chennai City Police. It was alleged that when he was the Minister for Transport in the erstwhile AIADMK government in 2014, he and others received money from job aspirants for appointments in transport corporations. The ED officers arrested him at his official bungalow in the early hours of June 14 last year. He has been lodged in Central Prison.

The court framed charges against him on August 8 and has taken up the case of examination of witnesses. On Thursday, one Harish Kumar who was then chief manager of City Union bank, Karur appeared before the court and he was cross-examined by the defence side.

