Bank fraud: BJP man among 2 held

CHENNAI

06 February 2022 01:17 IST

He is said to be the mastermind behind a loan racket

The Anti Bank Fraud Wing of the police has arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in preparing forged documents on unclaimed properties and obtaining loans by mortgaging them.

According to the police, a housing loan for ₹2.2 crore was obtained in the names of a woman Kiruthika and her husband Vanchinathan from Seerkazhi, Nagapattinam district, from Punjab National Bank, Abiramapuram branch in Chennai in 2020 with the help of Kumar of Velachery by submitting forged documents on a property measuring 1,735 square feet located in Raja Annamalaipuram.

The fraud came to light during auditing, when the bank officials discovered that the documentssubmittedwere fake. The senior manager of the bank preferred a complaint with the police.

Investigation revealed that Kumar had forged documents and registered them with the Sub-Registrar Offices. He was suspected to be part of a gang involved in the scam. The police arrested nine accused, including Kumar, last year and were looking for two more accused who went into hiding.

The police arrested G. Kamalakannan alias Kannan, 42, of Kodungaiyur, who is the alleged mastermind behind the fraud and had been hiding for long. He is deputy secretary of Tamil Nadu BJP fishermen's wing. He is suspected to have been involved in a dozen cases. His associate S. Sridhar, 54, of Semmanchery, was also arrested.

A senior police officer said: "The gang prepared forged documents on vacant/ unclaimed properties in the city and submitted them in the banks with the collusion of bank officials. They obtained housing loans in the names of others. They wrongfully gained themselves and cheated the banks."

The police recovered two high-end cars, two jeeps and ₹4.40 lakh from them.