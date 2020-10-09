Bank executive held for identity theft, novel fraud

CHENNAI

09 October 2020 01:11 IST

He used fake credentials to siphon money with a credit card

An engineering graduate, employed in the credit card division of a leading private bank in Chennai, has been arrested by the Ambattur cyber crime cell for committing financial fraud.

The 28-year-old accused, Karthikeyan, working as a customer executive at the bank’s branch in Vadapalani, had meticulously planned and transferred ₹10.36 lakh from a man’s credit card to a bank account opened in the name of another person.

Explaining the modus operandi, Deepa Sathyan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ambattur, said Karthikeyan used a mobile he found on the road to open a current account in the name of one Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Medavakkam, in a small bank in Valasaravakkam, showing Mr. Kumar as a proprietor of a firm and also obtained a merchant point of sale (POS) machine. “Citing the lockdown, he convinced Mr. Kumar to complete the KYC verification via video call without raising suspicion,” she said.

Later, he contacted Iruthayaraj, a nursing assistant in Mangadu and a credit card customer at his workplace, and misled him into applying for a credit card.

Karthikeyan then obtained the relevant details to use the credit card and used the POS machine, obtained in Mr. Kumar’s name, to charge ₹10.36 lakh.

When Mr. Iruthayaraj received the credit card bill for the transaction, he approached the bank and learnt that he had been cheated. He then lodged a complaint with the police.

The police traced the transaction to Mr. Kumar. When he denied any wrongdoing, the police traced the phone number registered with the bank and found that it belonged to a woman, who had lost her phone eight months ago. They later found that the accused had used the same number to contact Mr. Iruthayaraj.

“We examined the CCTV camera footage at the bank in Valasaravakkam. After nearly a month-long watch, we traced the vehicle used by the accused to visit the bank and tracked down Karthikeyan,” Ms. Deepa said.