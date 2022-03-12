Bank employees stage a demonstration in Vellore

Bank unions want new pension scheme scrapped

Members of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) staged a demonstration in front of the Bank of India branch in Vellore pressing for various demands including cancellation of the new pension scheme and restoration of the old pension scheme.

According to a press release, the UFBU, representing over 10 lakh bank employees, protested over a set of demands including that working days should be only five days a week. The bank employees demanded withdrawal of Banking Laws (Amendment Bill 2021) and enactment of stringent law to recover bad debts from wilful defaulters which is affecting the profit of the PSBs.

The demonstration was presided over by V.Rajadurai, unit secretary of State Bank of India Officer Association (SBIOA), Vellore Branch. T.Kalaivani, Regional Secretary, IPO, Deputy General Secretary A.Saleem, Assistant General Secretary R.Gopinath, Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) M.Sivabalan, Vellore Zonal Secretary, Bank of India Officer Association S.Giridharan participated, the release said.