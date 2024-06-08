ADVERTISEMENT

Bank employee held for making fake digital payments

Published - June 08, 2024 11:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

R Sivaraman
R. Sivaraman

The Cyber Crime Police on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old bank employee for allegedly duping cab drivers and shopkeepers by using a fake digital wallet mobile application.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police arrested R. Riyas, 23, of Thiruthani, who was working as a client care executive at a bank in Nungambakkam, based on a complaint lodged by K. Sathish, 38, Head of the ‘Namma Yatiri’ Ride Booking App.

As per the investigation, Riyas has been since 2021 using a mobile application called “PAYATM SPOOF” to deceive cab drivers and shopkeepers into believing that he had made the payment for their services digitally. He would then leave the spot in a hurry, the police said.

Realising that the money was not credited to their accounts, some drivers tried contacting him over the phone. However, they were met with threats from Riyas, who subsequently blocked them. The police said Riyas swiftly fled the spot whenever he was caught red-handed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The West Zone Cyber Crime Police Station, Greater Chennai City Police, registered a case and arrested Riyas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US