Bank employee held for making fake digital payments

Published - June 08, 2024 11:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

R Sivaraman
R. Sivaraman

The Cyber Crime Police on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old bank employee for allegedly duping cab drivers and shopkeepers by using a fake digital wallet mobile application.

The police arrested R. Riyas, 23, of Thiruthani, who was working as a client care executive at a bank in Nungambakkam, based on a complaint lodged by K. Sathish, 38, Head of the ‘Namma Yatiri’ Ride Booking App.

As per the investigation, Riyas has been since 2021 using a mobile application called “PAYATM SPOOF” to deceive cab drivers and shopkeepers into believing that he had made the payment for their services digitally. He would then leave the spot in a hurry, the police said.

Realising that the money was not credited to their accounts, some drivers tried contacting him over the phone. However, they were met with threats from Riyas, who subsequently blocked them. The police said Riyas swiftly fled the spot whenever he was caught red-handed.

The West Zone Cyber Crime Police Station, Greater Chennai City Police, registered a case and arrested Riyas.

