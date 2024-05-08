ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladeshi woman undergoes limb preservation surgery in Chennai hospital

Published - May 08, 2024 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old woman from Bangladesh, who was diagnosed with Giant Cell Tumour (GCT) in her right distal femur with pathological fracture, underwent limb preservation surgery at a private hospital in the city.

According to a press release, the woman experienced persistent pain and swelling in her right knee. The pain worsened, making simple tasks like walking, difficult. At Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of GCT. Ravi Kumar Kirubanandan, orthopaedic surgeon and his team identified limb preservation as the solution for her condition. She underwent the surgery in which her right distal femur was replaced. The approach eradicated the tumour and restored her mobility.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US