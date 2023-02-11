HamberMenu
Bangladeshi prisoner dies in Chennai hospital 

February 11, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A Bangladeshi prisoner, who was arrested for not possessing necessary travel documents last January, died in the Government Stanley Hospital on Saturday.

Sources said Mohammed Alam Sheik, 45, was arrested by the Central Crime Branch of the city police along with other associates for possessing fake passport, cheating, forgery and other offences. They were interned from January 16. Sheik complained of stomach pain on February and was treated at the hospital block of the prison. He was later shifted to the Government Stanley Hospital and became unconscious on Saturday.

Prison sources said he was declared dead in the hospital.

Kelambakkam police had arrested 16 Bangladeshi youth who were staying at a home in the suburb in the first week of January. They had reached Chennai via train from Bangladesh. Police found that the youth were trying to get fake Indian passports and had approached some agents.

