Bangladesh national, arrested for possessing fake Indian passport, escapes Chennai police custody

May 16, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Triplicane police are on the lookout for a 32-year-old citizen of Bangladesh who escaped from police custody when he was brought for a health check-up to the Government Multi-specialty Hospital, Omandurar, on Monday.

A senior officer of the Chennai City Police said R. Bilal Hussain, a resident of Bangladesh, possessing a fake Indian passport, was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police at the Chennai Airport on Monday, based on a complaint filed by officials of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office of the Immigration Department.

Hussain had secured a fake Indian passport by giving a false residential address in Chengalpattu district. He was brought to the CCB office and then taken to the hospital for a medical examination. He told the police he wanted to use the bathroom, and escaped, sources said.

Based on a complaint filed by CCB officers, the Triplicane police have filed a case and are investigating.