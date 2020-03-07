Banding together in the fight for dignity

VELLORE

07 March 2020 23:18 IST

The ten-member transgender group rears milch cows and sells milk

In their gruelling fight for a life with dignity, the marginalised transgender community in Vellore district has forayed into forming a self help group (SHG), slowly gaining acceptance in society. With ten members, the SHG engages in rearing milch cows and selling milk.

Recalling the sequence of developments, Namitha, treasurer of the Sandhoshni Matha Transgenders Special Group, says that the group was started in Sedhuvalai village of Anaicut block in Vellore, a year and a half ago, to promote equality.

“With help from the State government, in the form of bank loans, we bought cows. We have three cows now”, she said.

Advertising

Advertising

Talking to The Hindu, an official from Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission (TNSRLM) said, “The SHG was given a bank loan of ₹2,00,000 to purchase milch cows. With prompt repayment, the loan was enhanced to ₹5,00,000, that is ₹50,000 per member.” The TNSRLM provides technical training and financial support for the highly marginalised sections of society to help them engage in self-employment.

Namitha pointed out that they want to be an “example for the next generation on what to do and what not to do”. “These efforts will hopefully help the next generation of transgenders in taking up dignified jobs,” she said with confidence brimming on her face.

“Each one is engaged in maintaining the milch animals. The milk is sold through co-operative society,” said Sandhoshni, secretary of the group.

She added that since the cows were getting older, the group had planned on expanding their business with a cattle farm. “This requires more money. Moreover, we require a permanent place for sheltering the animals, storing fodder and maintaining a trash bin to create manure from the cow dung.” .

“By engaging in self-employment, we can improve our livelihood and lifestyle. We also get respect from society. But for this, we need and expect more help from the government,” Mumtaj, president of the group, said.