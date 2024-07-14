Banana waste to be made into biodegradable utilities at Koyambedu market

The banana-plant waste from the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex (KWMC) in Chennai will soon be converted into biodegradable products for use and sale. The Market Management Committee (MMC), which maintains the markets under the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), has issued an ‘Expression Of Interest’ (EOI) notice to companies. This notice is for the collection and processing of the waste on a revenue-sharing basis. The bids are expected be finalised after July 29.

This is to manage the roughly 70 to 75 tonnes of banana waste, mostly leaves and peduncles, generated daily at the complex, according to the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. The waste can be processed into products such as garments, cups, plates, vermicompost, and biodegradable fuel.

Established in 1996, the KWMC, which occupies 86 acres with 3,855 shops that stock vegetables, fruits, flowers, and grains, sees a daily footfall of about one lakh and accommodates around 15,000 vehicles daily, according to the CMDA.