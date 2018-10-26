Ban on plastic will leave 2 lakh jobless: association

more-in

The State government’s decision to ban plastics will lead to loss of livelihood for two lakh persons directly employed by plastic manufacturing companies, said G. Sankaran, president of Tamil Nadu, Pondy Plastic Association.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, he said civic agencies such as the Chennai Corporation failed to implement scientific waste management practices to process plastic waste.

“The plastics used in packaging food products of MNCs has not been banned. Such plastics will reach dumpyards in cities such as Chennai. The government should consider other options of scientific management of plastic waste. They should not ban plastics without understanding the problems faced by the industry,” said Mr. Sankaran.

According to data compiled by the industry, there are more than 3,000 registered units in Chennai in areas, such as Porur, Moolakadai, Washermenpet and Mint. At least 4,000 unregistered units that recycle plastics also offer livelihood to poor women in Chennai slums. There are 7,000 companies in other parts of the State. Around 15,000 unregistered units operate in Tamil Nadu. A total of 1,000 units belong to small industries and 24,000 units are tiny industries. All these industries provide job opportunities to nearly two lakh persons directly and three lakh individuals indirectly. Around 70% of the labourers are women.

“Most of those associated with the plastic industry are poor people. Around one lakh labourers are involved in the recycling industry. We request the government to safeguard the interest of six lakh labourers who will be affected if this ban is implemented. At least 20 lakh family members of these workers will also be subjected to hardship,” said Mr.Sankaran.

Chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami announced in the Assembly under Rule No.110 on June 5, 2018 that manufacturing, storing, supply, transport, sale and distribution of some plastic products, which are used only once and then thrown into the dustbin, would be totally banned from January 1, 2019. On June 25, 2018, through the gazette notification No.84, with regard to that announcement, information about the plastic ban was brought to public notice.