Ban on paper and plastic items during annadanam puts banana leaves traders in tight spot due to low supply in Tiruvannamalai

December 04, 2022 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Tiruvannamalai

Banana leaves traders in Tiruvannamalai are busy these days as the demand for fresh leaves have increased after the district administration made it compulsory for organisers of annadanam (food donation) to use only banana leaves during Karthigai Deepam festival.

The eco-friendly initiative is to prevent usage of plastic and paper items including plates and cups for annadanam during the festival. It is is also aimed at preventing garbage accumulation in the town as around 30 lakh visitors are expected to visit the town for Maha Deepam on December 6.

“Keeping the town clean is the job of local bodies. This initiative will help us generate more organic waste during the festival,” said K. Murugesan, Commissioner, Tiruvannamalai municipality.

Along with five village panchayats, Tiruvannamalai municipality will handle garbage collection along the 14-km girivalam path and the town during the festival. It has roped 2,925 sanitary workers and placed dustbins at 460 spots for this purpose.

As per the order issued by Collector B. Murugesh, 184 spots including 27 public places have been marked for annadanam. More than 300 organisations and individuals have received the nod for free distribution of food during the festival. Organisers are responsible for safe food distribution, collection, disposal of waste and cleanliness of the premises.

The district food safety officer has formed 14 special squads to monitor annadanam. “As normalcy returns, we are getting huge orders for leaves. It is challenging to balance between regular customers [hotels] and annadanam organisers due to less supply,” said N. Ramakrishnan, a trader.

At present, the town gets banana leaves from Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Tindivanam, Tirukoilur in Kallakurichi district for better quality in terms of freshness and shelf life. Traders also procure leaves locally from Chengam, Cheyyar, Arani, Thanipadi and Padavedu (Jawadhu Hills). Around 150 traders depend on the trade for generations in the town. On an average, 1.5 lakh leaves are sold mainly to hotels every day. During festivals especially Karthigai Deepam and Pongal, the sale of leaves increases by three times.