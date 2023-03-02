Ban on buses on main roads of Kancheepuram causes hardship to tourists

March 02, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ban on the entry of large buses into the Kancheepuram town from the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway has come as a dampener to the tourist contingents.

The temple town, which is also famous for silk saris, attracts a large number of foreign tourists. The narrow stretch of roads along with the increasing number of vehicles causes traffic snarls at every junction.

Haphazard parking of vehicles on the road makes it harder for the authorities to facilitate free flow of traffic. To decongest the arterial roads near important temples, the police have banned the entry of heavy vehicles through the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway and have made it mandatory for the tourist buses to be parked in the parking plaza created near the Yatri Nivas.

Vinoth Chandrasekhar, a resident, said that haphazard parking of all kinds of vehicles, not just buses, had been causing havoc in the town. A few roads around the temples got choked. Raja Veedhi, the Mada streets and Kamaraj Salai need better traffic regulation. The police had tried other options such as making the roads one-way, but to no avail, he said.

Tourists unhappy

However, several tourist operators from Chennai are finding it hard to convince, tourists especially those from abroad, to walk from the parking yard near the Yatri Nivas to the temples.

P.R. Rajesh, a tourist guide, said the new rule had been causing hardship to foreign tourists, many of whom were senior citizens. They had to walk long distances in hot sun. Most foreign tourists in Chennai were keen to visit the 1,300-year-old Kailasanathar temple and other nearby historic temples, including Ekambareswarar temple. The new rule dampened their enthusiasm to visit these places. He said the new traffic regulation could have been introduced after consulting all the stakeholders.

Factory workers were forced to commute to Vellagate, Keezhambi, Orikkai and Ponnerikarai to board their company buses which were not allowed into the city.

Denying that the new rule was supposed to be meant for only tourist buses, a police officer said all heavy buses, including company and buses hired for weddings held near the temple, were banned. However, this rule was not applicable to vans, cars or two-wheelers.

The sprawling parking lot constructed at a huge cost near the Yatri Nivas was planned for tourist vehicles so that large buses did not cause any congestion on the roads, the police officer added.