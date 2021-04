Ballot centres for polling personnel in Chennai announced

CHENNAI

03 April 2021 01:48 IST

They will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today

The Chennai District Election Office has announced the list of facilitation centres for postal ballots of polling personnel in the 16 Assembly constituencies of the district.

According to a press release, arrangements have been made for voting at the facilitation centres from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The following are the centres for each constituency: Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar — Government Polytechnic College, No. 198/96, Kamaraj Colony Salai, Tondiarpet; Perambur — Dr. Ambedkar Government Arts College, No. 45, Erukkencheri High Road; Kolathur — Chennai Higher Secondary School, Bander Garden Street, Perambur; Villivakkam — ICF Higher Secondary School, ICF Colony; Thiru Vi Ka Nagar — Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School, No. 2A, School Road, Madhavaram High Road, Perambur; Egmore — Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School, No. 3, Rotler Street; Royapuram — St. Peter Higher Secondary School, No. 18, West Madha Church Road, Royapuram; Harbour — Government Women’s Bharathi Arts College, No. 1, Prakasam Salai, Broadway; Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni — N.K. Thirumalai Aachariyar National Girls Higher Secondary School, No. 21, Dr. Besant Road, Triplicane; Thousand Lights — Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School, No. 21, Rajaji North Street, Nungambakkam; Anna Nagar — D.G. Vaishnav College, P.H. Road, Arumbakkam; Virugambakkam — Meenakshi Engineering College, No. 12, Vembuli Amman Koil Street, K.K. Nagar West; Saidapet — Nandanam Government Arts College, No.329, Anna Salai, Nandanam; T. Nagar — Chennai Higher Secondary School, No. 240, Arcot Road, Trustpuram, Kodambakkam; Mylapore — Rani Meyyammai Girls Higher Secondary School, R.K. Mutt Road, Mandaveli; Velachery — Chennai Primary School and Chennai Higher Secondary School, Bharathidasan Street, Thiruvanmiyur.

