Ball pythons rescued at Chennai airport

The ball pythons which were rescued from a passenger at Chennai airport. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Air Customs officials have rescued five ball pythons at Chennai airport and arrested a passenger in this connection.

On September 2, Vivek of Dindigul, who arrived from Bangkok, was detained by the officials. When they checked his baggage, they found five ball pythons and rescued them under the Customs Act, 1962, read with Wildlife Protection act 1972, according to a press release.

The snakes were deported back to Thailand on September 3 under the deportation order issued by Animal Quarantine, Chennai, and the passenger was arrested. Further investigations are on.