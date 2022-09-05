Ball pythons rescued at Chennai airport
They were rescued from a passenger who arrived from Bangkok
Air Customs officials have rescued five ball pythons at Chennai airport and arrested a passenger in this connection.
On September 2, Vivek of Dindigul, who arrived from Bangkok, was detained by the officials. When they checked his baggage, they found five ball pythons and rescued them under the Customs Act, 1962, read with Wildlife Protection act 1972, according to a press release.
The snakes were deported back to Thailand on September 3 under the deportation order issued by Animal Quarantine, Chennai, and the passenger was arrested. Further investigations are on.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.