Balakrishna Nagar residents irked by pending water work

They point out that those living in adjoining neighbourhoods receive CMWSSB water supply through pipes

Residents of Balakrishna Nagar in Velachery are peeved that while they are denied water through CMWSSB pipelines, neighbourhoods found cheek-by-jowl with them, benefit from such a supply. Residents of Balakrishna Nagar point out that the adjoining neighbourhoods of Balakrishna Nagar receive water through CMWSSB pipes at least thrice a week. CMWSSB is yet to provide Balakrisna Nagar with such a supply due to a “small” pending work, residents say.

S. Sarangan, general secretary, Sri Balakrishna Nagar and Venus Colony Residents Welfare Association, says, “It is a year since CMWSSB laid its water pipes within Balakrishna Nagar but they have to be connected to a pipe at Pillayar Kovil Street in Annai Indira Nagar which is part of the main supply lines for the locality. A one-foot pipe needs to be laid, just a three-hour job. And small work remains pending for the past one year, and this is costing us too much. For the past six months, we have been taking up this issue with Area 13 officials of CMWSSB but nothing has been done yet.” (Though CMWSSB had planned to take action on the complaint “anytime soon”, the problem persisted at the time of this article going to press)

The residents have also pointed out that if this work gets completed, the pressure of water supply at Venus Colony and Anna Nagar Extension will improve.

