Chennai

Bakeries to stay open

Starting Sunday, the Chennai Corporation will permit bakeries to remain open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In a tweet, Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash announced that bakeries would open from Sunday. According to estimates, each of the 15 zones of the Chennai Corporation have more than 100 bakeries. At least 1,000 bakeries in the city are expected to remain open on Sunday, in the 426 sq. km of the city, said officials.

