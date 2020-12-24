Bakeries in the city are hoping for the best this holiday season

With the food industry slowly recovering, bakers in the city are hoping for some improvement in business in the next couple of days due to Christmas and New Year.
“Though regular customers have been coming in, we have been doing only 30%-40% of our business so far. Bakeries are preferring to take orders and then begin baking cakes, rather than keeping them ready. Since plum cakes will remain fresh, they are being baked,” said P.P. Subramaniam, Tamil Nadu Bakers’ Federation.
C.N.R. Selvaraj, who runs Master Cakez in Anna Nagar, said over the past few months, the industry has had to rebuild confidence among customers. “All of us follow proper safety protocols since we deal with food. Customers are coming in and now have started asking for new varieties, which is a sign of things looking up. We have dates and coffee, apricot and raisin tea cake as new arrivals this year,” he said.
K.M. Abdul Salam, who runs Victory Brothers Bakery in Royapettah, said they expected a slow improvement in numbers. “Regular customers are coming in since we have been here for quite sometime. People are mostly picking up plum cakes since that is the flavour of the month,” he said. Mr. Subramaniam also acknowledged the fact that home bakers entering the market meant there were more players in the field than before.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath