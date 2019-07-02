Bailable warrant for star couple

A fast track court at Saidapet has issued bailable warrants to actor-turned politician Sarathkumar, his wife Radhikaa Sarathkumar and their partner Listin Stephen in connection with cheque bounce cases related to a firm in which they were partners.

The firm, Magic Frames Company, reportedly obtained a ₹2 crore loan from Radiance Media Pvt. Ltd on execution of documents. When the cheques given by them were presented by Radiance for collection and the same were returned, Radiance Media initiated proceedings in the magistrate court.

Dismissing of an appeal by Magic Frames and others last May, the Madras High Court directed the Fast Track Court No.III (Metropolitan Level) Saidapet to complete the trial proceedings within a period of six months.

When the trial court took it up for hearing last week, they did not appear and their counsel filed petitions seeking to dispense with their personal appearance. The trial court dismissed the petitions and issued bailable warrants.