Bail granted to fake Siddha practitioner

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (CMM) in Egmore on Friday granted conditional bail to K. Thiruthanikachalam, an unlicensed medical practitioner, who was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on charges of cheating.

According to police, Thiruthanikachalam was allegedly practising Siddha medicine without a valid licence and was arrested in the first week of May following a complaint lodged by the Director of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy. The police alleged that he made disparaging statements against the State government and WHO and blamed the COVID-19 deaths on them.

Chief Metropolitan Majestrate Roslyn Durai said Thiruthanikachalam should cooperate for the investigation and not commit any further offence. He should not interfere with witnesses in any manner. However, the petition filed by him to quash the detention order under the Goondas Act was pending before a Division Bench of the Madras High Court.