Bail denied to former VHP leader RBVS Manian 

September 26, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Principal Sessions Court at Chennai, on September 26, 2023, has denied bail to former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader R. Balavenkata Subramaniyan widely known as RBVS Manian who was arrested recently for alleged hate speech.

He was arrested by Mambalam police based on a complaint from a member of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) who lodged a complaint stating that Mr. Manian had delivered a hate speech and attempted to cause disharmony between two different societies of people.

The allegation was that Mr. Manian made a speech on September 13, at a public event in T. Nagar, with an intention to lower the image of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Chairman, Constitution Drafting Committee and also made insinuating remarks against SC/ST people. He also has made derogatory remarks in his speech against VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan.

Dismissing his bail petition, S. Alli, Principal Sessions Judge noted the counsel for the petitioner (Mr. Manian) submitted that the petitioner had filed an affidavit, tendering unconditional apology stating that the statements made by him was unintentional and not with an intention to hurt the feelings of people of any community.

“On the date of occurrence, the petitioner was said to have been engaged in a spiritual discourse wherein, it was not warranted to refer either Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, or Thol. Thirumavalavan, a political leader and also it was not necessary to refer to the community of those personalities which would likely to cause disharmony among two groups. The petitioner/accused was alleged to have made several and similar hate speeches against the great leaders of the nation. Therefore, this court is not inclined to grant bail to the accused by taking into account of the affidavit filed by him,” said Ms. Alli.