Bail denied to former Minister Manikandan

CHENNAI

26 June 2021 03:27 IST

The principal sessions court on Friday dismissed the bail petition filed by former AIADMK Minister M. Manikandan.

A Malaysian-Indian woman, who is an actor, complained to the police that the former Minister had cheated her after being in a live-in relationship with her for a few years. She alleged that he had promised to marry her, and she had become pregnant thrice. She also alleged that he had forced her to get abortions and threatened her family members in Malaysia when she insisted that he marry her.

Dismissing his bail petition, principal sessions judge R. Selvakumar pointed out that the High Court discussed the case at length and categorically held that the offence under Section 37 (punishment for rape) IPC was made out with available materials.

The petitioner was at large for about 20 days since the case was registered on May 29, and only after the dismissal of anticipatory bail, with great difficulty, was he secured from Bengaluru, the judge said, and added, “Manikandan is a powerful person, having political and financial clout. In case he is released on bail at this earliest point of time, there is every chance the investigation will be tampered with.”