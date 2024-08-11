GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bags of silt from storm water drains left on the road margins at Velachery

Published - August 11, 2024 10:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Wasted efforts: Silt collected in gunny bags from a storm water drain dumped on the margin of a road at Velachery.

The Chennai Corporation is removing silt from the storm water drains at Velachery in view of the monsoon. The workers have collected the silt in gunny bags and left the bags on the road margins. However, the silt will spill into the drains when it rains.

The civic body should direct the contractors to remove the bags a few days after the silt is removed. The silt in gunny bags is strewn around on Kathiravan Street, at Annai Indira Nagar, on Bethel Avenue, at VGP Selva Nagar and at Sarathy Nagar.

Adyar Zone officials are requested to take steps to remove the silt from the road margins.

S. Kalairasan,

Anna Nagar, Velachery.

Corporation responds:

A senior official of the Adyar Zone of the Corporation says sanitary inspectors will be directed to ask the contractors to remove the bags from the streets.

A nuisance

Thousands of vehicles ply daily on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road, an important access road. The presence of information technology companies has resulted in the road getting occupied by hawkers, especially those selling food. Some hawkers park their food wagons on the service road near the Vel’s College junction in the evening.

These food wagons operate throughout the night and dump the waste on the road margin.

Residents and motorists urge the Highways Department to ban these food wagons from this highly congested road during the night.

S. Muruganandham,

Keelkattalai.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

