Baggage clearance may get quicker at Chennai airport

To address the long-pending complaints of baggage delays in the arrival hall of Chennai airport, Airports Authorities of India has finalised two more firms for ground handling services.

Officials of AAI said Celibi Airport Services and Globe Ground India have emerged as lowest bidders and they will be handed over the contracts soon.

“Already, we have one firm which is taking care of ground handling services that includes managing the baggage transportation and providing different kinds of assistance to the airlines. Now, two more firms will join in carrying out ground handling services. So, more staff will be available and delays in the arrival of baggage from the aircraft to the terminal will be reduced drastically,” an official said.

Also, in the departure hall too, the check-in queues may come down as the baggage will be shifted faster. Officials said these services will be available both in domestic and international terminals and airlines can choose to opt the services of either of these three firms. “These two firms are expected to start their operations in Chennai airport in another 2-3 months,” the official said.

Since the passenger traffic at Chennai airport has risen considerably in the past few months, the AAI has brought in two more ground handling services, he added.