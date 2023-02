February 05, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

A patrol team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) during a routine special checking to prevent transportation of narcotic materials found an unclaimed bag stuffed with ganja at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station on Friday morning.

The RPF team after filing a case handed over the bag containing 10 kg of ganja to the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau, Vyasarpadi.