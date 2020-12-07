Back-to-back cyclones leave city roads battered

At several places, roads were dug up to drain stagnant water; residents have cut roads for utility services

More than 10% of the bus route roads in the city have been rendered unmotorable because of damages caused during the recent rains from Cyclone Nivar and Cyclone Burevi that later weakened into a low-pressure area.

The number of complaints received by the Greater Chennai Corporation from residents about bad roads had increased after the recent rains. Motorists complained that roads had become unmotorable on many stretches because of potholes caused by water stagnation.

According to estimates released by the Corporation, 51 bus route roads have been damaged in the rains last week.

The city has 471 bus route roads in the 15 zones covering 426 sq km of area. Residents said the risk of accident to motorists had increased in stretches such as Anna Main Road and Rajamangalam Main Road. Complaints were received from residents about Konnur High Road in Ayanavaram, Otteri Main Road, Arunachalam Road in Saligramam, Rajamannar Salai in K.K. Nagar and Ramasamy Salai.

Former councillor S. Mangala Raj blamed the faulty design of roads and stormwater drains for the present situation. “The civic workers have also damaged many stretches to drain rainwater. For instance, the civic workers damaged the sixth street and seventh street of Kumaran Colony to drain rainwater from Vadapalani bus depot. Motorcyclists are not able to cross such stretches. There are frequent accidents,” he said.

Choolai resident R. Saravanan said there had been a sudden increase in the number of potholes in roads. “Stagnant water has not been drained properly. Inadequate desilting of drains has worsened the condition of roads. Riding a motorcycle on such roads is very difficult. Motorcyclists are getting injured because of potholes that have developed in the past few days,” said Mr. Saravanan.

Residents of K.K. Nagar said the stretch from K.K. Nagar Sivan Park towards Virugambakkam and the stretch towards Nesapakkam had been damaged.

North Chennai residents said various civic agencies should coordinate properly to prevent damages to roads such as Cemetery Road in Royapuram. Many stretches designed under smart city mission had been damaged in the rains, primarily because of lack of coordination among various line agencies.

More than 4,000 interior roads had been damaged during the rains. Many interior roads had been dug up by residents for getting services from line agencies. Some roads had been dug up to drain rainwater.

Roads dug up

Motorists using stretches in areas such as Anna Nagar have reported damage to roads in the past few days. Some of the concrete roads developed a few years ago have been damaged. Officials said many damages to concrete roads were caused by local residents to get unauthorised service connection. The Corporation has banned digging of roads during the monsoon to prevent accidents.

The number of interior roads in the city was estimated to be 39,000. Unauthorised digging of roads had been found at over 3,000 locations during the lockdown, officials said.

Corporation officials said the report on road damages had been submitted to the Central team of officials, who inspected flood damages in the city in areas such as Egmore and Sholinganallur. Restoration of damaged roads would begin after January, officials said.