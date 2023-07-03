Baby’s arm had to be amputated due to arterial thrombosis, say govt. doctors

July 03, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated July 04, 2023 12:15 am IST - CHENNAI

The right arm of the 18-month-old child, who was under treatment in the government hospital, had to be amputated due to arterial thrombosis that led to limb ischemia. Preterm birth at 32 weeks and hydrocephalus had to be factored in, according to doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

Arterial thrombosis is a condition in which a blood clot in an artery that threatens to stop or reduce blood flow to the organ or, in this case, the limb. When blood flow is reduced, it leads to a condition called ischemia.

With the parents of the baby alleging medical negligence, a three-member team comprising directors of vascular surgery, general surgery and a paediatric haematologist was constituted to conduct an inquiry and submit a report by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, accompanied by a team of doctors, including RGGGH dean E. Theranirajan, on Monday met the parents and the child at the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, Egmore, where he was undergoing treatment.

Minister refutes charge

The Minister, who denied that this was a case of medical negligence, said that he had given an option to the parents to bring in any doctor from a private hospital to get a second opinion on the child’s condition and the State government would meet the expenditure.

He said at the time of birth, the baby’s head circumference measured 61 cm, when the average measurement should be around 37 cm.

He had a hole in the heart and a number of other complications and was brought to RGGGH a number of times.

He was diagnosed with hydrocephalus because of intraventricular haemorrhage.

Dr. Theranirajan said the baby weighed 1.5 kg at birth. At three months, he was brought to the ICH as the head circumference was big. He was referred to RGGGH where he underwent a surgery and received a ventriculoperitoneal shunt. “The child suffered a cardiac arrest then and was revived. He was treated at ICH for 30 days and was discharged. He has been on regular follow-up since then,” he told reporters.

A week ago, the child was admitted to RGGGH due to extrusion of the shunt. “A CT scan and MRI was done, and the child was taken for an emergency surgery on the same day at 9.30 p.m. and a revision shunting was done in a three-hour-long surgery. The child was on a ventilator and later extubated,” he said.

Referring to an accusation by the child’s parents that IV cannula was inserted wrongly into the artery, Dr. Theranirajan ruled out the possibility and said that an IV cannula was inserted in the dorsum of the hand.

A postgraduate doctor, who examined the child, made notes in the case sheet that a pulse was felt in all four limbs, raising no suspicion of any obstruction, he said.

“On Saturday, on noticing a colour change in the hand, a Doppler test was done that showed complete obstruction and the child was shifted to ICH for up to shoulder amputation as a life-saving procedure.

“The cause is arterial thrombosis leading to limb ischemia. Prematurity and hydrocephalus need to be considered as risk factors,” he said.

Doctors said that on Thursday afternoon, the mother told the nurse that the child complained of pain in the hand after which the IV cannula was removed though there was no swelling. A resident had noticed a slight change in colour on Friday morning and prescribed an ointment as there was mild swelling.

Ragavanandan, chief of neurosurgery, RGGGH, said that on Friday evening, the mother told the doctors that she had applied the ointment and the swelling had reduced. On Saturday morning, a doctor noticed a change in colour in the fingertips and consulted a vascular surgeon.