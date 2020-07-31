Baby treated for cleft palate at Chennai hospital

A team of doctors of Cleft Rehabilitation section, Department of Prosthodontics and Implantology, SRM Kattankulathur Dental College and Hospital, treated a one-month-old baby affected by a severe case of cleft palate.
Cleft palate is a common congenital deformity of the oro-facial region, and those suffering from this have difficulty in swallowing, speech and in some cases, ear and dental problems. The family of the girl baby, Divya (name changed), hail from Tiruchi. She was diagnosed with cleft-lip and palate. A team led by head of department Vidyashree treated the baby.
According to a press release, the baby was unable to feed due to a large opening between the nose and the mouth. The treatment plan was to close the oro-nasal passage by providing a feeding plate. It required an impression of the palate that was made with specialised tray and materials. The cast of the impression was made and the feeding plate was processed with heat-cured acrylic resin. A button was attached to the feeding plate using a dental floss to prevent the appliance from slipping intraorally. It was inserted into the baby’s mouth and the child immediately took her feed.
It was important for the infant to feed well for the well-being, growth and weight gain so that the cleft could be corrected permanently with surgery, the release said.
