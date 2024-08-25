ADVERTISEMENT

Baby hippo born in Vandalur zoo

Published - August 25, 2024 11:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur on Sunday announced the birth of a baby hippopotamus. The calf, born on August 21 to female Prakurthi and sired by male Laxmanan after an 8-month gestation, represents a significant milestone in the zoo’s conservation efforts, a release from the zoo said.

The release said, Prakurthi is diligently caring for her newborn, with feed supplements provided to support her postpartum recovery and lactation. Typically, hippos give birth in water, and the calves are capable of suckling while submerged. With the birth of the calf, whose sex is yet to be ascertained, the total number of hippos in Vandalur zoo has touched eight. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US