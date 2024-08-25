GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Baby hippo born in Vandalur zoo

Published - August 25, 2024 11:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur on Sunday announced the birth of a baby hippopotamus. The calf, born on August 21 to female Prakurthi and sired by male Laxmanan after an 8-month gestation, represents a significant milestone in the zoo’s conservation efforts, a release from the zoo said.

The release said, Prakurthi is diligently caring for her newborn, with feed supplements provided to support her postpartum recovery and lactation. Typically, hippos give birth in water, and the calves are capable of suckling while submerged. With the birth of the calf, whose sex is yet to be ascertained, the total number of hippos in Vandalur zoo has touched eight. 

