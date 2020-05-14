Chennai

Baalu, Maran submit privilege notices against Chief Secretary

T.R. Baalu accuses bureaucrat of treating MPs with contempt

DMK Parliamentary Party leader T.R. Baalu on Thursday submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking the initiation of Contempt of Privilege proceedings against Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam for having allegedly treated MPs with contempt.

Mr. Baalu demanded “proceedings at the earliest so that it would ensure the privilege and honour of Members of Parliament and be a deterrent to the bureaucrats who have scant regard for the authority of Parliamentary democracy”.

Mr. Baalu said that when he went to meet Mr. Shanmugam along with other DMK MPs, including Dayanidhi Maran, Kalanidhi Veerasamy and Tamizhachi Thangapandian, to submit the one lakh petitions they had collected from those affected by the COVID-19 lockdown through a party initiative called 'Ondrinaivom Vaa', “the [manner in which the official] received us and treated us, to say the least, was nothing short of contempt and humiliation.”

“First of all, he did not give even a hint of recognition to the arrival of a senior delegation of Members of Parliament. He did not even have the courtesy of asking us to come [in] and [be] seated,” Mr. Baalu alleged.

He said that when the MPs' team sought a time frame for the initiation of action on the petition, the Chief Secretary curtly replied that he did not have sufficient staff for this purpose, and hence, could not say categorically when action would be taken.

“We got an unmistakable feeling of being unwelcome guests. We again made a request to Mr. Shanmugam. But in utter ignorance of how to behave with elected representatives, he yelled at us in a humiliating manner,” Mr. Baalu claimed.

Pointing out that the official had not expressed a word of regret, Mr. Baalu requested the Speaker to duly consider the matter and initiate proceedings of Contempt of Privilege.

Mr. Maran also submitted a similar petition.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 11:55:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/baalu-maran-submit-privilege-notices-against-chief-secretary/article31586444.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY