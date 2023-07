July 21, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

B. Vishwanath Eerya took over as the Divisional Railway Manager of the Chennai division of Southern Railway on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Mr. Eerya succeeds Mr. Ganesh.

Mr. Eerya, an officer belonging to the 1992 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), brings in vast experience; he has served as Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Nanded division and as Chief Engineer for the South Central Railway and Construction Wing, according to a press release.

