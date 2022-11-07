Azha Valliappa dedicated his life to writing for children, says Regupathy

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 07, 2022 21:55 IST

S. Regupathy, Minister for Law and Prisons, releasing Kulanthaigal Ulagam at Azha Valliappa Centenary celebrations in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The centenary celebrations of Azha Valliappa, popularly known as Kuzhandai Kavignar (children’s poet), concluded on Monday and was marked by cultural performances and well wishers reminiscing about the poet’s works and literary contributions. 

“He had always spoken about how there are several people who write for adults, but very few who write for children. He inspired several writers like me who set off on the path to write for children,” said Chella Ganapathy, who heads Valiappa Ilakkiya Vattam.

V. Azhagappan, son of Azha Valiappa, said that annually the poet’s birthday on November 7 was celebrated as children’s literature day. 

“We were keen on having a website about his works and achievements. Last year, the centenary celebrations were inaugurated with the launch of the website, and competitions were conducted for children. Seventy participants were given prizes,” he said.

S. Regupathy, Minister for Law and Prisons, said that simplicity, clarity and pleasantness were defining characteristics of Azha Valiappa’s works. “He was a poet for children, which is a boon. He dedicated his life to writing for children, and we should be celebrating and talking more about his works,” he said. 

As a part of the celebrations, students from Pavendar Tamil Medium School, Nanganallur; A.M.M. School, Kotturpuram; Sri Sai Nrithyalaya Dance School and Kavimani Children’s Sangam put up dance and music performances, incorporating several songs written by the poet.

A special publication for the centenary celebrations, brought out by Pazhaniappa Brothers, as well as two publications for children were released on the occasion. 

