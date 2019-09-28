‘Ayushman Bharat scheme making an impact’

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said the Ayushman Bharat scheme introduced by the Union government last year was making an impact by ensuring healthcare for all.

Addressing a function at the Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), her first function in Tamil Nadu after taking charge as Governor, Dr. Tamilisai said she remembered Prime Minister Narendra Modi with gratitude for introducing the scheme. “Around 46 lakh people have availed treatment and ₹17,000 crore has been released under the scheme so far,” she said.

She encouraged students to conserve water and electricity. “First we must learn to love nature. Then comes conservation,” she said. She stressed on the need for youngsters to be self-confident to reach greater heights in life.

She inaugurated a 13-storey health sciences block constructed at a cost of ₹40 Crore. SIMATS Chancellor R.M. Veeraiyan and P. Soundararajan, Dr. Tamilisai’s husband and a faculty member at the Department of Nephrology, took part.