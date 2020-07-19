‘Ayurveda can help build immunity against infections’

Ayurveda can help build immunity against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, experts said on Saturday.

Speaking as part of the “Wellness Series” webinars organised by The Hindu, P.N. Madhu, assistant professor, Department of Roga Nidanam, Government Ayurveda College, said with a majority of COVID-19 patients in India being asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, experts in the country had turned to Indian systems of medicines in tackling the pandemic.

“Ayurveda focuses on a holistic approach to health, of which building immunity is a crucial part,” Dr. Madhu said. He said that the concept of vyaadi ksamatva in Ayurveda dealt with the capacity of the body to build immunity and fight infections.

Different approach

Nishant Narayan, senior physician, Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakal, stressed on the need for practising a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise and consumption of wholesome food. He highlighted how ayurveda did not follow a one-size-fits-all approach as the prescriptions by the practitioners varied based on each individual’s body.

Vinod R. Varier, associate professor, Department of Kaya Chikitsa, Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier Ayurveda College, spoke on how the Kerala government had adopted Ayurveda as an important tool in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic early on with a number of programmes focusing on preventive aspects. “We had a good experience in tackling the Nipah virus. However, we lacked documentation. This time, we are documenting all the strategies we are following and the outcomes too,” he said.