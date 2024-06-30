Away from the bustle, a park spotlights role of snakes in the ecosystem

Snakes play a crucial role in the ecology. They control the rat population and contribute significantly to the food ecosystem. But this fact goes unappreciated. To recognise their importance, the Guindy Snake Park was established in Chennai in 1972.

The snake park is spread over one acre in the expansive Guindy National Park. It was established 52 years ago by American-born Indian naturalist and herpetologist Romulus Whitaker. It houses more than 35 species of snakes and reptiles, encompassing a combination of indigenous, exotic, and endangered breeds. There are a total of 22 snakes, five crocodiles, one tortoise, three turtles, and four lizards.

Among the highlights is the saltwater crocodile, which is said to be more than 30 years old, and the reticulated python, which is said to be more than 45 years old. Indochinese spitting cobra, an exotic species, also pulls in people from all over the country.

A place to learn

Also recognised as the first reptile park in India, the Guindy Snake Park serves as an educational platform for visitors to delve into the world of these species, fostering awareness and dispelling misconceptions.

The park boasts a magnificent collection of venomous and non-venomous snake species from all around the world and from the country. Common species like cobras, kraits, and rat snakes are put on the glass display along with the endangered species like the king cobra, Indian rock python, and Russell’s viper. The crocodiles and larger lizards are housed in spacious outdoor enclosures.

Visitors can observe these creatures up close in naturalistic enclosures and study their behaviour, habits, and conservation status first-hand. Among the 21 staff members employed at the park to take care of the reptiles and snakes, seven are from the Irular tribe, known for its traditional skill in catching snakes.

Romulus had initially established a snake park at Selaiyur, a city suburb, when he arrived in India. In 1972, he and fellow enthusiasts leased a plot of land from the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and established a trust to oversee the park’s daily operations.

The park, which was earlier known as the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust, was renamed as Chennai Snake Park after the city was renamed in 1996. The Chennai Snake Park operates as a not-for-profit NGO. In 1995, it was recognised as a medium zoo by the Central Zoo Authority.

AR show

The park introduced Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) experience. A notable addition came in December 2019 when an immersive AR show, designed to accommodate up to 20 guests at a time, was launched. The museum displays life-size models of the diverse types of reptilian species.

To foster a deeper connection with nature, visitors can enjoy a stroll through the iguana-reptile garden, which opened in November 2020. “Talks are under way on adding anaconda to our collection. We are still working out the details,” says K. Mridhula, a biologist at the park.

Snakes play a big role in controlling the rat population and no one gives them the credit for it, says Ms. Mridhula. “It’s humanly not possible to catch those big rats, which you see in farms and mills or on agricultural fields. Snakes are released then. They prey and bring down the rat population,” she adds.

To safeguard snakes and reptiles from the effect of climate change, the park is well-prepared to manage fluctuations in temperatures. “During summers, we have added extra water sprinklers. During the rains, we check in advance if the drainage is functioning, and during winters, we have kept warm lights inside the pots for the snakes to seek shelter when they feel cold.”

Through regular workshops and awareness campaigns, the park sensitises people to the vital role of snakes in the ecosystem. The park truly offers a one-of-a-kind experience: with digital as well as real-life displays, it makes you a part of nature and gives you a glimpse of the other world.

The park opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 5.30 p.m. It is closed on Tuesdays. For children (five to 12 years), the ticket costs ₹10; and for adults, it is ₹30.