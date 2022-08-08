‘Awareness Week’ to be held at government schools in T.N.

August 08, 2022 22:20 IST

It will begin from August 12 and will focus on various topics, including health

Government and aided schools across Tamil Nadu will observe an ‘Awareness Week’ from August 12 to 18, with a focus on bettering health, hygiene, self-confidence and knowledge about various beneficial schemes available for them.

An announcement regarding the need to conduct awareness programmes for students was made in the Assembly earlier this year by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. The week will be kickstarted with the students taking up a pledge at their school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Through the week, Chief Educational Officers have been asked to ensure that a host of activities are held in schools. At the district level, the School Education Department will also be working in coordination with the Health and Family Welfare, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Departments and the police. A circular detailing the same has been sent to Chief Educational Officers of all districts.

Apart from being told about the various government schemes in place for health, students will also be spoken to about personal hygiene. Under social welfare, schools have been encouraged to create awareness about the prevention of child marriage, the Juvenile Justice Act, and the POCSO Act.

With the School Education Department having said in their announcement in the Assembly that they want to create awareness about the prevention of substance abuse, this will be focused upon, in addition to cyber security and road safety. Schools have been encouraged to conduct art and elocution contests focusing on substance abuse and its prevention.

Schools in Tamil Nadu began in June earlier this year, and a slew of additions made to the daily timetable included activities with a special focus on physical and mental health of students. The awareness week too is aimed at better this.