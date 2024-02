February 05, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) observed World Cancer Day on Monday. Hospital dean E. Theranirajan flagged off an awareness rally on the occasion. Doctors spoke on the prevention of cancer, early detection and treatment modalities. Students staged a skit to create awareness among the public, while pamphlets were also distributed to the public, according to a press release.